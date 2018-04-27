Foremski's Take
If Facebook Switched To Subscriptions It Wouldn't Need To Spy and Snitch On Users
March
23,
2018
I wish Facebook worked for me and looked out for me and my communities -- instead of trying to sell me out at every …
Why Does Silicon Valley Have To Die For Others To Succeed?
March
09,
2018
Kevin Roose reported in a New York Times article headlined Silicon Valley Is Over, Says Silicon Valley, Robin Li, an investor with …
Technology Watch
Eric Schmidt - $GOOG's Hastily Departed Chairman — Now Visiting Fellow at MIT
February
09,
2018
Eric Schmidt — former executive chairman of $GOOG was this week named an Innovation Fellow at Massachusetts Institute …
Why is Google Investing Billions of Dollars in Office Space — Not in Telecommuting?
February
07,
2018
In the latest deal Google is buying the landmark Chelsea market building complex in New York city for over $2 billion …
8
October
26,
2017
Alphabet/$GOOG reported strong earnings per share for its third quarter handily beating Wall Street estimates as revenues per click fell faster than expected and traffic costs rose substantially. Natalie Gagliordi reports: The tech …
October
23,
2017
Europe’s Brexit problem could be to blame… There's a big slowdown in dealmaking in the global Technology, Media &Telecommunications (TTM) sector with the value dropping by $92 billion or nearly a quarter …
October
20,
2017
Jennifer Hyman, CEO of Rent the Runway clothing service said that she was the victim of sexual harassment but that gender discrimination is the larger issue and it’s not being addressed. Hyman was speaking to 200 female startup CEOs at …
October
17,
2017
When I was commuting to Menlo Park last year my journey would start on the San Francisco 38 Geary bus. It was always crowded and I’d be fortunate to squeeze in. I remember one particular gorgeous sunny morning and I’m on a very …
October
16,
2017
About a year or more ago I was at an event that featured a panel of top Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts. It was held at SRI International — Silicon Valley’s famous and at times, infamous research institute— responsible …
October
12,
2017
The November issue of The Atlantic magazine celebrates its 160th anniversary with a cover story on a search for the Science of Creativity — “Inside Google’s Moonshot Factory”. The Atlantic's Senior Editor Dere …