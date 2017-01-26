The Summer Of Love - Photos And Stories - SF Leads In Culture Not Just Tech

Posted by Tom Foremski - January 26, 2017

The California Historical Society has opened a Summer of Love photo exhibit and is collecting people’s stories about this very important cultural event.

To riff on the famous call to action voiced by Timothy Leary at the Human Be-In "turn on, tune in, drop out", we invite you to "log on, tune in, and join us" in this journey. If you have something to share—your first hand experience of the Summer of Love, an event you are planning, a book or article you are writing, or your memories of the era— or if you are interested in supporting this effort, please contact us.

It’s not just in technology that this small little place in the world leads the world.

Here’s more information from Anthea Hartig, Head of the California Historical Society:

"Today, the San Francisco Arts Commission opens the exhibition Jim Marshall's 1967, showing more than 80 stunning images created by the legendary rock 'n' roll photographer Jim Marshall in 1967. The exhibition is now on view, for free, in the ground floor galleries of San Francisco City Hall. It is a must-see for anyone interested in music, the counterculture, and how San Francisco became a magnet for young dreamers across the country and around the world.”

"In honor of the opening of this exhibition, the California Historical Society (CHS) is launching a new major public history project focusing on the 50th Anniversary of the Summer of Love. We have created a new public history website featuring historical essays, first-person perspectives, and listings of numerous related events that will take place this year across California. CHS is proud to work in partnership with San Francisco Travel and more than 50 cultural and community organizations in San Francisco and across the state on this effort.”

"The Summer of Love was a historical moment that has had a lasting impact on music,art, and popular culture, as well as healthcare, technology, food, and politics. We invite you to join with us this year as we explore the layered and complicated history and legacy of the Summer of Love. Bookmark www.summerof.love and follow us on social media (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for all of the latest news and information about this Anniversary. Our own exhibition, On the Road…”

“Yours in understanding that history truly matters,”

