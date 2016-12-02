Illuminate - Duarte Debuts New Movements Marketing Practice

Posted by Tom Foremski - December 2, 2016

The Silicon Valley firm that helped Al Gore create a movement to curb climate change introduces strategy team to help leaders spark and sustain change. Guest post by Chris Knight

In 2012, Nancy Duarte and Patti Sanchez set out to write a book to help business leaders envision the future and make their big, audacious visions a reality. In their 2016 book Illuminate: Ignite Change through Speeches, Stories, Ceremonies and Symbols, they lay out a five-part taxonomy for leadership movements.

Based on four years of in-depth research, Illuminate is rich in case studies about how great leaders like Apple's Steve Jobs, Starbucks' Howard Schultz and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. used speeches, stories, ceremonies and symbols to mobilize the masses.

In a review of Illuminate, Forbes’ contributor Nick Morgan highly recommends the book for organizations that are keen on thinking through and telling stories that take

“best advantage of human cultural symbols, signs and signposts along the way. You can run an organization without telling stories to bring employees, customers, and the public into your fold – but you can’t run it very well.”

Last month, the Sunnyvale-based firm announced the launch of a new strategy practice to help leaders ignite powerful, persuasive movements built on the strategic framework and insights from Illuminate.

For the past 30 years, Duarte has played a role in many movements that matter, including its work with Silicon Valley's leading brands such as Cisco and Salesforce, former Vice President Al Gore's "An Inconvenient Truth," and the transportation revolution led by Hyperloop One.

Duarte helped Hyperloop One crystallize and communicate its vision for high-speed, on-demand transportation during its first public technology demonstration in the Nevada desert in May 2016. NBC Nightly News was one of the many media outlets to cover the first moment of that movement here.

Introducing Duarte’s new strategy practice team…

From left to right: Patti Sanchez, chief strategy officer and co-author of Illuminate; Becky Waller Bausman, SVP; Brie Osgood, communication strategist; and Dave DeFranco, communication strategist. (Photo credit: Chris Knight)

Duarte's new team of senior strategists are veterans of moving audiences through systematic use of empathy, storytelling and impactful moments.

Practice leader Patti Sanchez has led transformative communications initiatives for brands including Cisco, Hyperloop One, Hewlett-Packard and VMware for more than 25 years.

Other founding practice members include three new senior strategists experienced at C-suite advising:

- Becky Waller Bausman, SVP of Strategy at Duarte, whose background is rooted in positioning and product strategy.

- Dave DeFranco, who’s led sales enablement and change initiatives for many of the world’s largest B2B tech companies.

- Brie Osgood, who has deep experience with executive communications at Moody’s, Johnson & Johnson, HP and Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

The senior team introduces the new Duarte strategy practice in a video here.

"Great leaders create a feeling of hope that inspires people to contribute extra energy to a transformation until they arrive at the goal. The vision – or dream – of the end state must be so compelling that it creates a sense of longing to pull employees, partners, and customers toward the future," says Sanchez.

"To sustain people's interest and commitment over the long haul, leaders need to deliver an ongoing stream of meaningful and timely communications that are articulated with clarity, certainty, passion and empathy."

"Change is hard for a lot of people, which is why a lot of movements fail and a lot of corporate transformations fall flat," says Bausman.

"The collective wisdom we bring as a team helps leaders solve how to best communicate in one moment or over several moments in time to make a movement successful."

To learn more about the new practice, visit www.duarte.com/strategy

Chris Knight has worked as a brand-marketing consultant for startups and global corporations in Silicon Valley for nearly 20 years. He consults for Duarte Inc.

