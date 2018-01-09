You Are Where? TEDxBerkeley Is Coming Up And Maps Is The Theme — Here's A Discount Code

Posted by Tom Foremski - January 9, 2018

TEDxBerkeley is one of my favorite regional TEDx events. It has its own flavor and character.

The next one is coming up very soon: February 17th at Zellerbach Hall from 10am to 5pm.

Here’s a 15% discount code thanks to my pal Renee Blodgett from WeBlogtheWorld and co-curator of this year’s TEDx event.

Go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxberkeley-2018-you-are-here-tickets-39787788346 and use the code SPECIAL15 to apply the discount.

The best thing about TEDx events are the people that go to them. I’m never disappointed. See you there.

Here is Renee’s description of the Berkeley event:

This year’s theme is: YOU ARE HERE.

When is the last time you looked at a map? As it turns out, the map you choose determines what you see. Various perspectives will show you: Alaska can cover Finland, Sweden, and Norway; and Africa is larger than China, India, and the contiguous United States combined.

The lenses you pick are important, and with our 2018 TEDxBerkeley event, we hope to give you a sense of where we are.

On February, 17, we will be in Zellerbach Hall, but let’s consider a dimension other than physical space; you stand amid technological, scientific, cultural, and social advancement, each of them a function of time. Consider any pair to be our axes, and we now have a new map across history, events, and places.

Each map gives rise to a new perspective, telling a different story, and we want to share a select few to ultimately build a better map of the world, beyond two dimensions.

Join us in finding our place, pinpointing that marker and red dot: You are here, and so are we. Visit http://tedxberkeley.org/speakers/ for this year’s line-up.



Hope you can make it.

