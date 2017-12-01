Silicon Valley Ties To Russian Fake News Tops Tech Scandals List

Posted by Tom Foremski - December 1, 2017
What do you get if you ask 600 tech industry news readers to rank the top tech scandals of 2017? You get a very long infographic!
Here’s the nutshell details of the survey courtesy of Brionna Lewis at Instamotor, an online used car market:
Top Five Tech Scandals of 2017
Instamotor found a large amount of goodwill towards the scandal ridden companies:
Facebook: 3 in 5 respondents (60%) say Facebook is at least “somewhat trustworthy”, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) ranking them as “very trustworthy”
Uber: More than half (51%) of respondents say Uber is at least “somewhat” trustworthy, with 12% ranking them at “very trustworthy”
Equifax: More than 2 in 5 (42%) say Equifax is at least “somewhat” trustworthy, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) ranking them as “very trustworthy”
