Silicon Valley Ties To Russian Fake News Tops Tech Scandals List

Posted by Tom Foremski - December 1, 2017

What do you get if you ask 600 tech industry news readers to rank the top tech scandals of 2017? You get a very long infographic!

Here’s the nutshell details of the survey courtesy of Brionna Lewis at Instamotor, an online used car market:

Top Five Tech Scandals of 2017

Facebook, Twitter and Google testify about Russian meddling in the 2016 election Equifax announces data breach Uber admits to 2016 data breach and hacker bribing Google engineer sends sexist memo Female engineer unveils sexist culture at Uber

Instamotor found a large amount of goodwill towards the scandal ridden companies:

Facebook: 3 in 5 respondents (60%) say Facebook is at least “somewhat trustworthy”, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) ranking them as “very trustworthy”

Uber: More than half (51%) of respondents say Uber is at least “somewhat” trustworthy, with 12% ranking them at “very trustworthy”

Equifax: More than 2 in 5 (42%) say Equifax is at least “somewhat” trustworthy, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) ranking them as “very trustworthy”

Here is the timeline of the scandals as an infographic:

