Event: The Atlantic Fights The Backlash Against Inclusion In Tech Industry

Posted by Tom Foremski - December 7, 2017

This coming Tuesday in San Francisco, The Atlantic magazine is hosting a free day-long event about diversity and inclusion in the tech industry.

Women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups continue to make up a small fraction of its workforce. And some in the industry have questioned whether efforts to turn the tide have gone too far. This backlash, along with numerous reports of sexism throughout the Valley, have left many wondering how to create real belonging in the innovation capital.

The Atlantic event wants to move ahead “and explore what change is needed to create lasting equity for all who work in the field."

9am Tuesday, December 12 - Terra Gallery 511 Harrison Street, San Francisco, CA 94105

The Atlantic has pulled together a great collection of speakers and topics plus there are several lunch workshops. I like the focus on doing and moving forwards rather than just talking about the problems.

Take a look at the day’s agenda here:

It starts at 10am with:

Why is Silicon Valley So Awful to Women, And What’s Being Done About it? A Town Hall Conversation

