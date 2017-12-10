Be Prepared To Be Judged Today ...By The Higher Standards Of The Future

Posted by Tom Foremski - December 10, 2017

Peggy Noonan WSJ writes :

“The Franken case represents not a collapse of tolerance for flawed human behavior but a rise of judgment about what is acceptable.”

This means that you always have to choose a higher morality than is available today. The future has only one lens.

It reminds me of this post from 2006:

“Welcome to the future transparency of your life”

http://zd.net/1iujaEA

Story link | Subscribe free | Categories: A Top Story, CultureWatch