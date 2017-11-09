Taste Of Science: Meet Marie Skłodowska Curie In 'Humanity Needs Dreamers'

Posted by Tom Foremski - November 9, 2017

This evening (November 9) you can see a free showing of “Humanity Needs Dreamers” an immersive science film in which you meet Marie Skłodowska Curie - the two-time Nobel prize winner — played by Susan Marie Frontczak.

I saw an early version of the film and it’s very good. Filmmaker Jen Myronuk and her team have produced a highly original work and the subject of the Polish scientist Marie Skłodowska Curie is very inspirational.

The screening is part of the Taste of Science educational festival and also commemorates the 150th birthday of Marie Skłodowska Curie.

Humanity Needs Dreamers will be shown at 7pm - Monument House, 140 9th St, San Francisco - Light snacks and drinks - Free with rsvp.

Written and performed by former engineer & living history scholar Susan Marie Frontczak, Humanity Needs Dreamers presents a first-hand look at Curie's early life in Poland through her groundbreaking research in France. Filmmaker Jen Myronuk will lead a post-screening Q & A with the performer live via Skype followed by trivia with prizes in celebration of Curie's 150th birthday, including an edible elements birthday cake. We'll be joined by Holly Million, Founder of Artists United, on the global need for artists and scientists to collaborate plus ideas for bringing science stories to the stage. SF Day 2: Marie Curie's 150th Birthday Film Screening — taste of science

